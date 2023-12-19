Head-To-Head Comparison: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) vs. Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Cool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.02 $37.49 million 3.45 0.76 Cool $190.69 million 2.51 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Cool beats United Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.