Head to Head Contrast: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoya Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 100.47%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -78.14% -121.74% -41.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $603,793.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $74.86 million 2.81 -$70.64 million ($1.76) -2.44

Innovative Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

