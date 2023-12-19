Head-To-Head Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Rightmove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99% Rightmove N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and Rightmove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 9 0 3.00 Rightmove 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Rightmove.

This table compares Genius Sports and Rightmove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.83 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -6.90 Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 16.67

Rightmove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rightmove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rightmove shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Rightmove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

