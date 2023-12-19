Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.