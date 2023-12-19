Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.29.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
