Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

