Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 2.5%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.94). 4,047,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 989,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.85 ($0.92).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helios Towers
Helios Towers Trading Up 2.5 %
Insider Transactions at Helios Towers
In related news, insider Alison Baker bought 13,406 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,920.44 ($12,546.40). Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Helios Towers
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.