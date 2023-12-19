Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,700 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 476,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,046,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

