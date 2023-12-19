HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

highpeak energy, inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the united states. its primary assets are located in howard county of the midland basin, texas. the company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in fort worth, texas.

