Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.99%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

