Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.