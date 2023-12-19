Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $71.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

