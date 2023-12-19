Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.00.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

