Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

