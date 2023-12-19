Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

