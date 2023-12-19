Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 4,724 RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

Get RH Tactical Rotation ETF alerts:

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHRX opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Company Profile

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Tactical Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Tactical Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.