Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $71,621,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at $43,629,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,943 shares of company stock valued at $22,348,997 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

