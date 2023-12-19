Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.