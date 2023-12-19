Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBLU. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of BBLU stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

