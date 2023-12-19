Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 596 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.