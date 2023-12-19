Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

