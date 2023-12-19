Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 2,916 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

