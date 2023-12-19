Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 4,026 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.