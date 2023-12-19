Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 4,026 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

