Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $8,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

