Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 5,128 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ISD opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

