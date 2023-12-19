Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

