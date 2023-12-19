Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $56,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
