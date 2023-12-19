Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 222,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 344,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

