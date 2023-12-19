Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $58,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

