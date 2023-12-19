Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $66,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

