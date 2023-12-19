Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $71,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,054,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 387.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

