Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $72,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

