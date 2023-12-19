Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $74,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 244,427 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

