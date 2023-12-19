Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $78,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 98.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

