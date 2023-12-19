Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $79,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

