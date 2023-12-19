Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

