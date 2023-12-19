Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.