Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

