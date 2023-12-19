Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.