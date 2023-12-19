Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

