Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

