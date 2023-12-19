Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.97. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

