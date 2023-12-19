Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

