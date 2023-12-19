Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

