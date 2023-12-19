Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,265 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $224.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

