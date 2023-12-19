Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 4,366 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 540.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 594,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,346,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 475.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 372,604 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

