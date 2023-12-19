Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 491 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.