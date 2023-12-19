Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 780 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

