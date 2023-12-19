Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $57,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.