Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $60,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.