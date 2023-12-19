Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $67,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

NXPI stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $200.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

